Willie Mack Gives An Injury Update On Rich Swann

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Willie Mack gave an update on the health of Rich Swann, who suffered a broken leg back in January. Here are highlights:

On how Swann is doing: “He’s doing good. He’s doing better than he was before and is walking around. He’s not 100 percent but he’s getting close. His recovery process should be good in a few more months but we’ll see. It will be good to have the homey back on the road again. I know he’s going crazy not being able to wrestle and just watching us wrestle.”

On joining the X division: “It’s been pretty good. It’s like any other place where when you start off, it’s like going to a new school. You’ve gotta make new friends and work your way up. I saw that me and Swann were doing our thing as a tag team. Then he got hurt and I went in and did that match by myself. I didn’t come out with the victory but I came out with the fans’ respect. Then the office figured out this guy can do some stuff. So, here we go and fast forward and I end up being the No. 1 contender for the X-Division Championship. The moral is everything takes time and don’t be saying, ‘I should have this and this.’ Just wait and good things come to people who wait.”

On taking on the North in a handicap match at Hard to Kill: “It was stressful. It was just whatever at first because I didn’t think about it. But then when it was about to happen, I was thinking, ‘Oh no. Why am I here?’ I did the best I could and there was a moment in the match when I looked to tag out, but I’m like, ‘Oh, Swann is hurt. I’m here by myself.’ So, I had to go another 10-15 minutes but it came out good. The crowd was in on everything I did and it amazed me that they actually got behind me.”

On if he’d take part in an Ultimate X match: “I’m down for anything but I don’t know about going up there and climbing those ropes. I know my hands get sweaty from playing video games so imagine me trying to climb the ropes. I’ll slip straight off like I’ve got butter on them.”

On his goals in Impact: “My mindset is to not be too greedy. I’ve got the X-Division right now, but that could eventually lead to the tag titles or the world title. But it all comes at its own time. Plus, you wanna get everything you can because we ain’t got that long to live on this planet. So, I wanna make sure I do everything I can while I can.”