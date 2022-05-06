wrestling / News

Willie Mack Has Departed IMPACT Wrestling

May 6, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Willie Mack has departed Impact Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer from the company and that his appearance on Thursday’s episode of Impact would be his last for the company. On that episode he teamed with Rich Swann, losing to Bullet Club members Jay White & Chris Bey.

