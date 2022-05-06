Willie Mack has departed Impact Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer from the company and that his appearance on Thursday’s episode of Impact would be his last for the company. On that episode he teamed with Rich Swann, losing to Bullet Club members Jay White & Chris Bey.

After last nights Impact episode I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING. My contract has expired and I decided to decline their new offer. So now I'm gonna be doing my thing on the independents. Hit up [email protected] if you want to see me in ya city or town. #MackMode pic.twitter.com/AaRYiXpM1g — Willie Mack {JRB} (@Willie_Mack) May 6, 2022