Impact News: Willie Mack to Be An Impact Regular Going Forward, January TV Taping Announced, Possible Return to NYC Venue

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Willie Mack

– Willie Mack will be working with Impact Wrestling as a regular going forward.

– Impact wrestling loved the Melrose Ballroom for atmosphere and is open to returning to the venue

– Impact will tape TV in Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds Arena on Monday, January 7th, the day after their Homecoming PPV.

Credit: Pwinsider.com

