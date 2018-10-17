wrestling / News
Impact News: Willie Mack to Be An Impact Regular Going Forward, January TV Taping Announced, Possible Return to NYC Venue
– Willie Mack will be working with Impact Wrestling as a regular going forward.
– Impact wrestling loved the Melrose Ballroom for atmosphere and is open to returning to the venue
– Impact will tape TV in Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds Arena on Monday, January 7th, the day after their Homecoming PPV.
