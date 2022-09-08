wrestling / News
Willie Mack Is Coming to MLW (Video)
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that former Impact X-Division Champion Willie Mack is coming to the promotion. Mack will make his MLW debut live in Atlanta, Georgia on September 18. You can check out the teaser video, along with a fall MLW Fusion teaser, below:
New Season. New Arrivals. @Willie_Mack rolls up to ATL 9•18. pic.twitter.com/gKTZNEK2Uq
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 8, 2022
