Willie Mack On Impact Working With AEW and NJPW, Return of Live Fans at Slammiversary

Willie Mack is part of the four-way World Tag Team Championship match at Impact Slammiversary, and he discussed the match, the Forbidden Door being open and more in a new interview. Mack spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview, and you can check it out below along with some highlights:

On challenging for the Tag Team Titles in an 8-man tag at Slammiversary:: “Oh man, Well, you really want to try to have it in a traditional way But, more people adds some more opportunity because the champions don’t have to be pinned to lose the titles. So, if you get them off balance, you can capitalize on that. The more the merrier!”

On which teams he’s most concerned with in the match: “You always have to worry about the champions because they’re the champions for a reason. But, the second team, I would have to say, would have to be the Good Brothers because they have been champions on multiple occasions. And they’ve got some tricks up (their sleeves), basically. You’ve got to be on the lookout for that!”

On Rich Swann’s return from injury: “It is crazy to see. He brought me in for Bound for Glory (2018) and we had a few opportunities at the tag team titles throughout that journey. But then I was on my own when he left with the injury. A few months later, he came back and won the World Title! Now, here we are again getting the chance to see if we can solidify this tag team and see if it is all good. Hopefully he gets that Triple Crown!”

On the “Forbidden Door” being open with Impact working with AEW, NJPW, and beyond: “I mean, it is pretty sweet. Coming up, you always watch wrestling, and you only see one company and you’d stick with a company. You would have to change the channel to ever see what the other company is doing. But when you actually have the chance to sit back and see stars from both major TV companies come together and do a talent exchange, that is something you probably never thought you would see in the 2020’s! That is great, especially for the older fans who remember the Monday Night Wars and everything like that. To know we’re still alive and we’re able to see something like this, it is crazy! Especially with the Kenny Omega stuff going on.”

On if he’s pulling for Sami Callihan at Slammiversary against Kenny Omega: “Probably. Because that is our championship belt and I’m very proud of our company. I have to be there to watch to see if the belt comes back to us or stays with the enemy. We’re going to just have to wait and see!”

On the return of live fans at Slammiversary: “Man, it is crazy. It is good. Because last year, at Rebellion, when I won the X Division Championship, I was happy. And I raised my hand for the celebration… The next thing you know, I’m looking down and all I see is a camera man and, David Penzer, and the referee. I’m up there to celebrate by myself! That is why I’m excited to have people around ringside and I know they haven’t seen wrestling in a while, in person. I know the boys are going to be hyped up!! They’ve got a year’s worth of excitement built up like me. It is going to be great being in front of people and hearing the roar of the crowd and not just a quiet building.”