wrestling / News
Willie Mack to Get UWN Championship Match Next Month
Willie Mack will challenge Chris Dickinson for the UWN World Championship next month. David Marquez announced on Tuesday that Mack will face Dickinson for the championship at UWN’s May 17th show at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California.
The company also announced the news via a press release, as you can see below (per PWInsider):
United Wrestling Network President David Marquez announced through social media that decorated UWN Alum Willie Mack will be the next in line to get a shot at Chris Dickinson’s UWN World Title.
It will be a battle of UWN past vs. Present, but who will be the future? Mack has a lot of Championship history in the promotion as a former Heritage Champion and United World Television Champion. Wille had a notable feud with Scorpio Sky over the TV Title. Mack also won the promotion’s second annual Red Carpet Rumble in the past.
NJPW signee Chris Dickinson recently returned to action from serious injury. Prior to that, Dickinson defeated Peter Avalon, Fred Rosser and Mike Bennett in a tournament to become the inaugural UWN World Champion. The battle with Willie Mack marks Dickinson’s third defense after wins over Manders and Davey Richards. The title match will headline the taping that will also include UWN talent along with talent featured on AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and MLW television.
Tickets for the event are available at: Improv.com/irvine
BREAKING: Just signed @Willie_Mack V @DirtyDickinson for the @unitedwrestling world title on 5/17 @TheIrvineImprov. Tix on sale now at https://t.co/9AxYTiOvj0! pic.twitter.com/5Y3aUwh031
— David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) April 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- William Regal Recalls Jon Moxley Joining FCW In 2011, How Moxley’s Promo Skills Got Him Noticed
- Kevin Owens On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return, Cody Helping Change The Industry With AEW
- Possible Spoilers On Creative Plans For Returning Superstars On Tonight’s WWE Raw
- Mandy Rose in a Bikini, Carmella on Her Honeymoon Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos