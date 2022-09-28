Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman Set For MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Willie Mack and Calvin Tankman for MLW Fightland in Philadelphia. The match happens on October 30 at the 2300 Arena.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

A hoss fight will go down in South Philadelphia as the ring is reinforced on October 30 when Willie Mack collides with Calvin Tankman one-on-one.

The Mack is focused on climbing the rankings and a win over one of MLW’s top super heavyweights would put Mack instantly in the Top 10 rankings.

Tankman, one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, has been a force to reckon with since debuting in MLW in late 2020, including an undefeated streak lasting 5 months.

“When we announced Willie was coming to MLW, we saw a wave of requests for this match, and what the fans want, they get,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Styles make fights and both men can rumble on their feet and in the air, which makes this one hell of a throwdown.”

Will South Central LA’s self-proclaimed “chocolate thunder” make a big splash in South Philly? Or will the Heavyweight Hustle steamroll over The Mack?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!