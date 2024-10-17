wrestling / News
Willie Mack vs. Komander, More Added to Today’s ROH HonorClub TV
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor confirmed new matchups for today’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Willie Mack will face Komander in singles action.
Also set for today’s show, Jon Cruz challenges Atlantis Jr., and Jack Cartwheel faces AR Fox. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST at WatchROH.com. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van
* Willie Mack vs. Komander
* Jon Cruz vs. Atlantis Jr.
* AR Fox vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Nick Wayne in action
* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action
* Angelico and Serpentico in action
