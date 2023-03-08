Willie Mack vs. Real1 Added To MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Willie Mack and Real1 for MLW War Chamber on April 6. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Major League Wrestling today announced Willie Mack vs. Real 1 at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

New York City will host an East Coast / West Coast clash as two of the sport’s most charismatic forces square off for the first time ever.

Mack, a popular fan favorite, has been making moves as he climbs the rankings and continues to gain momentum with every outing.

Impressing MLW matchmakers, Willie Mack now enters deep waters as he faces the top ranked and controversial “Certified G” from Jersey.

Never one to be shy about his opinion, Real1 has reportedly been outspoken and disrespectful in his assessment of Mack. From questioning his stamina to making jokes at The Mack’s expense, Real1 has downright been insulting towards one of wrestling’s most beloved.

Now the two will rumble in the Big Apple, the destination for some of the sport’s greatest showdowns.

Will the dirty boxing and ruthless rulebreaking of Real1 prevail?

Will the flashy and furious unorthodox arsenal of Willie Mack be too much for Real1?

See Real1 vs. Willie Mack LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.