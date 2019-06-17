Willie Mack Was Surprised To See Kofi Kingston Win The WWE Title

In an interview with Fightful, Willie Mack spoke about Kofi Kingston’s recent WWE title win and revealed that he was surprised that it happened when it did. Here are highlights:

On Kofi Kingston winning the WWE title: “It’s great and awesome. I’m surprised I was alive to see it because I didn’t think something like that would happen. A bunch of people who didn’t watch wrestling back then, like the little kids now, they’re going to look up and remember Kofi Kingston being the champion. And older folks will look back at it like, ‘you never thought you’d see the day.’ But it happened.”

On what music he listens to: “I listen to everything, mostly rock, hip-hop, anything that’ll hype you up. ICP, Tech N9ne, Poppy, and Billie Eilish.”