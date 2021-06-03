Willow Confirmed For ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

The ROH Women’s Championship Tournament has a new competitor revealed, as Willow received her Ticket to Gold today. On the latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, Willow (aka Willow Nightingale) received her Ticket to Gold from Maria Kanellis-Bennett after facing Alex Gracia. You can see a clip from the match below.

Willow joins Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, and Trisha Adora in the tournament, which will kick off this summer.