Willow Nightingale Says AEW Is ‘The Punk Rock Show’, Explains Decision To Re-Sign

As previously reported, Willow Nightingale signed a new mulit-year deal with AEW and will remain with the company for the foreseeable future. In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Nightingale explained why she signed a new contract with AEW, which she described as the ‘punk rock show.’

She said: “I mean, I love AEW, I obviously have, over the past couple of years, through being with them, have gotten a lot more exposure by being on television. Even though I’m doing that every week, I’ve still had the chance to travel internationally. One thing that is very special to my heart, is, before I even got there to see something that was a little bit of an idea and became this real alternative to what we had known to be wrestling for so so long in the United States, to watch it blossom and grow into its own thing is cool, but to be a part of it and help from the very start to make it what it is, and to be a part of the identity, and get your fingers in there at the ground of just creating something new and being able to water it and watch it blossom is like such a privilege and a joy. I think that’s cool. I think things that are like cult classics and have strong followings are awesome. We’re like the punk rock show. We’re out here doing things because we’re passionate and we love it, and I don’t think I’m done with it. I think there’s so much more for me to do here. Right now, I’m super, super duper happy.“