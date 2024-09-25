– During a recent interview with amNY, aEW star Willow Nightingale spoke on AEW’s current product, the AEW Grand Slam shows, and more. Below are some highlights:

Willow Nightingale on AEW giving more focus to storylines now: “The in-ring has always been solid, that’s always been kind of the core of it, but to see how the stories have had much more depth — it’s been cool. That has also been awesome, but that also happens over time. Time goes by, a little bit of conflict. That’s when personalities start to, you know, butt heads, yeah. So now we’re getting good stories out there.”

On her recent matches with Kris Statlander: “I do think that part of what makes it so special when we do have matches like that is that they’re happening for a reason. Statlander and I have been friends for years and years, and she betrayed me, and she broke my heart. And so where do you go? Take it to the weapons to really lay it all out there. But if I just did that with a random person in the locker room, it’s not going to have that same heart.”

On struggling with feelings of self-doubt: “I think there have been a lot of moments of self-doubt, questioning my own worth. Every time that I do feel those things, the fans and audiences have helped reaffirm the good things that I think or feel. There might be the voice in the back of my head that might say, like, ‘You don’t deserve this, or you’re not good enough,’ but then how am I supposed to argue with like, a wave of support from all these fans.”

On how it’s perfectly human to sometimes feel insecure: “I do understand that for some people, a lot of the times, bad can be overwhelming, and you’re just kind of waiting for the good to happen. And to that, I say, I hope you do find light sooner than later, because it is out there and it will find you, and you will find it eventually. And again, I hope it’s sooner than later. Sometimes that’s easier to hear than to just wait around. But keep looking for good, because it is out there.”