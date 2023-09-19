Willow Nightingale Wants to Try for the AEW Women’s Championship

In a recent interview with amNYmetro, Willow Nightingale offered some details on her breakout match with Mercedes Moné and her future ambitions in AEW. Nightingale explained that her NJPW Strong Women’s Title win gave her a boost of confidence in her performance as a wrestler and shared how she hopes it won’t be the last title she claims. You can find a few highlights from Nightingale below.

On her NJPW Strong tournament win: “I wasn’t just representing Willow anymore, I was representing AEW, in this case, against obviously an amazing competitor, somebody who I consider to be one of the most prolific women wrestlers. It was a big flipping of a switch in terms of my career, I think it was a big launching pad for me. In a personal realm, it also was this big moment of like, wow, you can really do this.”

On a potential rematch with Moné: “She did get injured in that match, so there is always going to be that little chip on my shoulder, and the little asterisk where people are like ‘Oh, but Mercedes got hurt.’ I’d like to just have the most competitive match that we could, you know, barring any kind of confusion out from left field, and just have a nice match and see where that brings us.”

On her hopes to challenge for the AEW Women’s title belt: “I had an opportunity to wrestle Toni Storm when she was the champion at Forbidden Door in Toronto earlier this year. I didn’t walk away the champion, but I do feel like that was kind of at a turning point where people started seeing me more and more of a legitimate contender for that championship. So, in the next few weeks, in the coming months, I hope to continue to prove that I’m a worthy competitor for that and a legitimate contender for that and walk away with that championship.”