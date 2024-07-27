– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW star and CMLL Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale discussed what it’s like to have Mercedes Mone as part of the AEW women’s locker room. She said the following on her Double or Nothing (via Fightful):

“She is definitely an intimidating aura because she does bring all this star power. She can definitely run her mouth, and she talks her smack. At the end of the day, she is very pro-AEW, women’s division, and helps push us forward. I’ve seen people write down the data, ‘Since Mercedes got here, you can see how much more time the women have on-screen.’ At the end of the day, she’s a cheerleader for us all. I appreciate that. We’re all pushing forward together. For her to take the helm and help us get that, I think it’s sick as hell.”

Willow Nightingale will be in action on tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI. She will be defending her CMLL Women’s World Title. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TNT following Collision at 10:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the AEW Path to All In Summer Series.