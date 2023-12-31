wrestling / News

Willow Nightingale Beats Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds End Zero Hour

December 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Worlds End Willow Nightingale Image Credit: AEW

Two friends collided in the opening match of AEW Worlds End Zero Hour, where Willow Nightingale defeated Kris Statlander. The two went back and forth and traded counters, but Willow was able to win with the Doctor Bomb. The two showed respect after the match was over. Stokely Hathaway was on commentary, continuing his interest in managing Statlander.

