wrestling / News
Willow Nightingale Beats Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds End Zero Hour
Two friends collided in the opening match of AEW Worlds End Zero Hour, where Willow Nightingale defeated Kris Statlander. The two went back and forth and traded counters, but Willow was able to win with the Doctor Bomb. The two showed respect after the match was over. Stokely Hathaway was on commentary, continuing his interest in managing Statlander.
.@willowwrestles wipes out Statlander!#AEWWorldsEnd #ZeroHour pic.twitter.com/XuHG2XcL5d
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 31, 2023
Doctor Bomb for the win!!
Another loss for Statlander.#AEWWorldsEnd #ZeroHour pic.twitter.com/iQ1CIjDuFc
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 31, 2023
They just casually put on a banger on the pre show wow i love them 🔥#AEWWorldsEnd pic.twitter.com/HR8dOCRMqe
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) December 31, 2023