Willow Nightingale Beats Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds End Zero Hour

Two friends collided in the opening match of AEW Worlds End Zero Hour, where Willow Nightingale defeated Kris Statlander. The two went back and forth and traded counters, but Willow was able to win with the Doctor Bomb. The two showed respect after the match was over. Stokely Hathaway was on commentary, continuing his interest in managing Statlander.

They just casually put on a banger on the pre show wow i love them 🔥#AEWWorldsEnd pic.twitter.com/HR8dOCRMqe — s e t h (@futurafreesky) December 31, 2023