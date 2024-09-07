– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Willow Nightingale discussed becoming the first American to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship. She will defend the title later this month at CMLL 91 Aniversario. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on becoming CMLL Women’s Champion: “They told me yesterday that I am actually the first American to hold that championship, and I was like, ‘Oh, I did not know that.’ I was like, ‘That’s really cool.’ So definitely not overlooking Statlander. CMLL, they’re not big into the blood and the guts and the hardcore stuff, so they’re not even sanctioning the match, so it’s not for the title. But I have to imagine that if what I’m planning on doing happens, if the plan that I have for Statlander goes as planned and me knowing her, thinking that would have a lot of brutality in store for me as well, obviously I have to take into account that I’m probably not gonna be feeling my best after this match. Win, lose, whatever, I’m gonna probably be feeling like a pile of poop the next day. So I have to take that into account when I’m thinking ahead. There’s the question of, do you push your training harder? Do you give yourself a break? Mexico City, the elevation is a real killer. So these are all things that I have been considering going into that match.”

On returning to Mexico again following CMLL 91 Aniversario: “I am excited nonetheless because the last time I was in Arena Mexico, I felt so much love. I felt this air of…the best word that pops in my head right now is regality. We don’t have a building like Arena Mexico in the United States. We don’t have a structure that is specifically dedicated to professional wrestling and has been there for upwards of 60 years. That is insane, the amount of history, the amount of professional wrestling matches, the culture, the love, the passion that’s been formed in that building and that seeps through those walls. We don’t have anything like that. So to go there to visit that and to see the fans, who it is so deeply engrained in their culture and lifestyle, is a joy. So I’m excited. I’m very excited. Probably gonna be hurting [laughs], but I’ve been so honored to be carrying this championship with me. I look forward to hopefully carrying it for a very long time and making more trips to Mexico City because that’s what I want to do.”

Willow Nightingale defends her title against Zeuxis at CMLL 91 Aniversario on September 13. Later today, she faces her former friend, Kris Statlander, at AEW All Out 2024 in a Chicago Street Fight. The event will be held at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.