Willow Nightingale Confirms She’d Signed A New Deal With AEW

It was reported last week that Willow Nightingale signed a new multi-year deal with AEW and will be sticking around. Nightingale confirmed the news herself in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Here are highlights:

On reports she signed a new contract: “That is true, yes. I am happy where I am. I think there is so much left ahead for me to do at AEW, things that I want to accomplish. But also, I’m just really excited to be a part of something when it’s fresh and new and, like, you know, I think we’re past the years of finding our footing. But to have been a part of that and continue to water and watch it grow is just a privilege as well as a joy, you know? So I’m excited to continue, to take part in that.”

On what she enjoys about working for AEW: “I think one of the most amazing things about All Elite Wrestling is that we have great international partners, and I can be someone who’s featured on television regularly week in, week out, and I can still take a weekend off and hop on an international flight to Tokyo or Mexico City. And I know that we’ve got partners over there who are going to take care of me. I’m going to have a fun, hard-hitting match, where I get to learn more about my craft, take away another style, in a professional setting. But also just like on an interpersonal level, meet other people who view the world differently than me and remind myself that, even though sometimes in wrestling we put on our superhero capes and we feel larger than life, like, I can go to the other side of the world to have that same superhero feeling and then walk down the streets where I don’t speak the language and feel like a tiny little speck on earth and be like, ‘Yep, this is the human experience’. And I am just so fortunate to be able to do it, because AEW allows me to, and I can continue to do so.”