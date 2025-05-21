– During a recent interview on Women’s Wrestling Talk, AEW star Willow Nightingale recalled her proudest accomplishment in her career so far, citing the time she won the AEW TBS Title from Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on her proudest moment winning the TBS Title: “I am a big family person. So, for me, my biggest accomplishment was last year. I was able to win the TBS title and my parents and my younger sister were front row so they got to see it and be there for a very special moment for me.”

On the importance of wrestling championships: “Championships are so important to what we do, they help us keep track of like our growth, where we’re at at that moment in time and champs get the bigger payday. So you want to be the champ, but to have my family there to spend it with me makes it even better. Yeah, I think that’s probably the most special in my heart.”