– During a recent interview with Jon Alba for Sports Illustrated, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW having international partners and how it helps her on an interpersonal level. Below are some highlights:

Willow Nightingale on AEW’s international partners: “I think one of the most amazing things about All Elite Wrestling is that we have great international partners, and I can be someone who’s featured on television regularly week in, week out, and I can still take a weekend off and hop on an international flight to Tokyo or Mexico City, and I know that we’ve got partners over there who are going to take care of me. I’m going to have a fun, hard-hitting match, where I get to learn more about my craft, take away another style, in a professional setting.”

On meeting other people in the wrestling industry: “But also just like on an interpersonal level, meet other people who view the world differently than me and remind myself that, even though sometimes in wrestling we put on our superhero capes and we feel larger than life, like, I can go to the other side of the world to have that same superhero feeling and then walk down the streets where I don’t speak the language and feel like a tiny little speck on earth and be like, ‘Yep, this is the human experience,’ and I am just so fortunate to be able to do it, because AEW allows me to, and I can continue to do so.”

Willow Nightingale is competing in the Anarchy in the Arena match this weekend at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. She’s teaming with Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and The Opps against The Death Riders and The Young Bucks. AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.