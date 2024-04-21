Willow Nightingale Feels Extra Pressure For AEW Dynasty Match

Willow Nightingale is feeling the pressure to deliver tonight at AEW Dynasty, and she says she’s ready. Nightingale challenges Hart for the TBS Championship at tonight’s show and she spoke on AEW Unrestricted about her mind going into the match.

“Personally, I’m someone who gets nervous for like every single match,” Nightingale said (per Wrestling Inc). “But this one, in particular, I feel like…obviously the stakes are a lot higher, I’d be wrestling someone like Julia Hart who is someone who I’ve never beaten before, so there is always this question of, ‘Can I pull it out this time? Can I do it? What’s going to make this time different?'”

She concluded, “But really what it comes down to is I am much more confident, I have much more faith in myself and my abilities, and when it comes down to it, I have to go out there and trust everything that I have done and let it all happen as it’s supposed to.”