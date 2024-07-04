Willow Nightingale Feels Incredible After Advancing To Owen Hart Cup Finals

In a digital exclusive, Willow Nightingale spoke about advancing to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament after she defeated Kris Statlander. She will face either Mariah May or Hikaru Shida next week.

She said: “Incredible is one word. I am not surprised because I have a lot of faith in myself. I’m very proud of myself, that I have moved on. Kris Statlander is someone I’ve known for years, years, and years, and as much as we might not see eye-to-eye right now, I knew she’d be a tough opponent. Still pulled through for myself. So whoever my opponent is next week in Calgary, I already know that I can win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. It’s up to whoever you are to prove to me that you might be able to do it too. Because after that, I already have it written in my schedule. I’m going to Wembley. So I’ll see you all there.”