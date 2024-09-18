Willow Nightingale Is Flattered By Being Compared To Mick Foley

In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Wrestling Inc), Willow Nightingale reacted to being compared to Mick Foley by Stokely Hathaway, noting that she’s actually flattered.

She said: “I love that comparison because I am a huge Mick Foley fan. When I first started wrestling, found a lot of inspiration from his ability to be tough but lovable, have like the unconventional build but still like be seen as like somebody who could really you could put them in the position of being at the top of the card and so I drew a lot of inspiration from that from all of this being unconventional but still being lovable but being tough … he is one of my favorites like literally of all time.“