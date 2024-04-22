wrestling / News
Willow Nightingale Says She Hasn’t Been Changed By Stokely Hathaway
Willow Nightingale has been working with Stokely Hathaway lately, and she says he hasn’t changed who she is. Hathaway has been associating himself with the new TBS Champion in recent weeks and while Nightingale doesn’t agree with some of his shadier methods, she credits him with advocating for her and Kris Statlander as she noted on AEW Unrestricted. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On working with Hathaway: “Stokely, somebody I wasn’t originally super hot on. Didn’t love him. But he’s done the best that he can to advocate for us. We’ve been really active on television. We’ve been highlighted as a great, dynamic group, so obviously I can’t take that away from him.”
On disagreeing with some of Hathaway’s tactics: “My morals and my values and who I am as a person are unchanged. It comes back to the confidence with how they’ve helped me.”
