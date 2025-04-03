wrestling / News

Willow Nightingale Offers A Health Update After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Willow Nightingale 9-27-24 Image Credit: AEW

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale was given a Paradigm Shift by Jon Moxley after the opening match. This led to Swerve Strickland getting upset because of Willow’s neck, and her health was a story point during the night. In a post on Twitter, Nightingale offered an update on her condition.

She wrote: “I’m alive.

