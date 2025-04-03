wrestling / News
Willow Nightingale Offers A Health Update After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
April 3, 2025 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale was given a Paradigm Shift by Jon Moxley after the opening match. This led to Swerve Strickland getting upset because of Willow’s neck, and her health was a story point during the night. In a post on Twitter, Nightingale offered an update on her condition.
She wrote: “I’m alive.
im alive pic.twitter.com/l1yBmJLEMf
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) April 3, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Team Vision Dojo’s Chasyn Rance Arrested After Violating Terms Of Sex Offender Registration
- Rob Van Dam Addresses Criticism Of His Opinion Regarding Jon Moxley’s Spike Bat Spot
- Matt Hardy Names Rey Mysterio As Greatest Luchador Of All Time
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him