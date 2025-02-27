Willow Nightingale Hits Marina Shafir With Con-Chair-To During AEW Dynamite Segment

Willow Nightingale wiped out Marina Shafir in an attack on the Death Riders during this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attack Cope, with Jay White coming down to even things up.

During the melee, Yuta accidentally hit Shafir with a knee and Cope hit Castagnoli with a Con-Chair-To. Nightingale then came in and took out Shafir with the single-person double chair shot.