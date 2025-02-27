wrestling / News
Willow Nightingale Hits Marina Shafir With Con-Chair-To During AEW Dynamite Segment
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
Willow Nightingale wiped out Marina Shafir in an attack on the Death Riders during this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attack Cope, with Jay White coming down to even things up.
During the melee, Yuta accidentally hit Shafir with a knee and Cope hit Castagnoli with a Con-Chair-To. Nightingale then came in and took out Shafir with the single-person double chair shot.
.@willowwrestles' conchairto brings a crescendo!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/3nxEFuPvON
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 27, 2025
