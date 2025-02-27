wrestling / News

Willow Nightingale Hits Marina Shafir With Con-Chair-To During AEW Dynamite Segment

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Willow Nightingale Cope 2-26-25 Image Credit: AEW

Willow Nightingale wiped out Marina Shafir in an attack on the Death Riders during this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attack Cope, with Jay White coming down to even things up.

During the melee, Yuta accidentally hit Shafir with a knee and Cope hit Castagnoli with a Con-Chair-To. Nightingale then came in and took out Shafir with the single-person double chair shot.

