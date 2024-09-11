– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Willow Nightingale discussed the current state of the AEW women’s division. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Willow Nightingale on AEW’s women’s division: “I think we’ve come a really long way just in the two years that I’ve been here [in AEW]. think it’s a lot deeper than Tony saying, I want to give the girls time or I don’t … Fans ultimately do have a little bit of say over what we do … you can see, over time, that we’ve had more spots on the show, more opportunities, more time, and that’s because over the five years, we’ve forced people to pay attention to us.”

On Mercedes Mone joining AEW: “I can’t deny the fact that Mercedes coming to our company has helped us, ’cause she has. She’s been an advocate for all of us … Again, progress is something that is very slow. That is something that is bigger than wrestling. When you look at all the social change that our country, or different countries have gone through, and will continue to go through, progress is slow. And so to see that reflected in wrestling, something that already is kind of a little further back socially and progressively as the rest of the world, it’s nice to see us kind of catching up and getting there.”

During last weekend’s AEW All Out, Willow Nightingale lost her Street Fight against former friend Kris Statlander. The event was held at the Now Arena and broadcast live on pay-per-view.