Willow Nightingale Reportedly In Her Contract Year With AEW

Willow Nightingale’s contract with AEW will be up before the end of the year, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Nightingale is in the final year of her contract with the company. The report goes on to say that the deal is currently set to expire in a few months, though no word on the exact date.

According to the outlet, sources in AEW say Nightingale is someone they want to keep and a priority for the company. Nightingale is well-liked in AEW and the company expects to keep her, with everyone the site spoke to saying they believe it’s a “guarantee” that she is offered an extension.