wrestling / News

Willow Nightingale Injured, Match With Athena Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Collision

July 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Athena Willow Nightingale Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Willow Nightingale was injured. As a result, the Owen Hart Cup semifinal match between her and Athena for tonight’s AEW Collision was postponed. It will happen on next week’s episode of Rampage instead if Willow can get cleared by then.

He wrote: “Due to injuries suffered this week in Japan, @willowwrestles isn’t cleared to compete tonight on #AEWCollision in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinal. This semifinal match will be rescheduled to Friday Night #AEWRampage to give her an opportunity to get cleared.

There’s no word on what match, if any, will take its place tonight.

