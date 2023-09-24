Willow Nightingale Says an In-Ring Injury Is Her Worst Possible Match Outcome

In a recent appearance with WrestleZone, AEW’s Willow Nightingale explained her perspective on what ruins a match in her mind as a performer (per Wrestling Inc). Nightingale stated she would rather have a poorly performed and executed bout than one where a wrestler leaves injured. You can find a few highlights from Nightingale and watch the full interview below.

On how she views comparative outcomes for a wrestling bout: “I think the worst thing that can happen in a match is you or your opponent get hurt. You could have an absolute stinker of a match and beat yourself up about it, and that’s still not as bad as somebody walking away hurt. Because at the end of the day, we want to win, but not at the cost of somebody’s health.”

On dealing with a mid-match injury when fighting Mercedes Mone: “Obviously, a bunch of naughty words went through my head, like … ‘Oh no, this is bad.’ At the end of the day, I think remaining [professional] and just trying to find a way to get through the curtain … as safely as possible and as smoothly as possible is something we all have programmed in us to do, and I think that I did that as best as I could that night.”