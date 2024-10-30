Willow Nightingale Is Interested in a Matchup Against Kamille

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed wanting to face Kamille and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on the rivalry she wants to be in right now: “That is a great question. I definitely think Kamille is an interesting new addition to our division because you look at her, and what’s the first thing you think? Wow, that is a strong, intimidating woman. One thing about the AEW women’s division is that we do have strong, intimidating, powerful women. So it’s fascinating to kind of see where she will fall into place with everything.”

On Kris Statlander’s role in the feud with Mercedes Mone: “I know I was saying I’m done with [Kris Statlander], but it’s interesting to see the role that she’s playing between Stat and Mercedes, how that power versus power dynamic plays out, someone like me, who often pulls from a really power-based move set, how I would do against someone like Kamille, I’d like to see that play out, yeah, me and Kamille.”

Kamille was in action on last week’s AEW Dynamite, beating Queen Aminata in a singles bout.