Willow Nightingale Reflects On Living ‘Lifelong Dreams’ Wrestling For CMLL And NJPW

Willow Nightingale says that competing for NJPW and CMLL have been “lifelong dreams” for her and talked about trying to let it sink in. Nightingale is the current CMLL World Women’s Champion and a former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, and she spoke with Renee Paquette about being able to compete for and hold titles in AEW’s partner companies.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to go to Japan, it didn’t come up until I had just gotten signed to AEW,” Nightingale said (per Fightful). “So I did a quick ten-day tour, and I told myself, ‘Well, that’ll probably be it because now I’m just gonna be at TV week in and week out,’ and we have some great partners in New Japan and CMLL. If anything, it just started, and so I’ve been able to really live these lifelong dreams that I didn’t think were possible once I got signed. I try to be aware of things as I’m living in them, like let it sink in. I do try, but sometimes it’s hard because we live so fast, it’s like, okay, what’s next? What’s the next day? Where do I have to fly?”

She continued, “But the thing that really hit me, like I am a crybaby, I’m sentimental, but I don’t cry about wrestling a lot. The first time I cried about wrestling in probably over five years, since I broke my neck, was I read something online about how I was one of the first women to hold a major championship for a Japanese company, an American company, and a Mexican company, three major championships. That was the moment that I was like, ‘Holy shit,’ and I sat in my car and I cried because it sunk in, like, ‘Oh, you’re doing really cool stuff.’ I’m just proud. It just kind of made me realize the scope of it all.”

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Nightingale is a former AEW TBS Champion.