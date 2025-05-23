Willow Nightingale Would Love To Get a Match With Dakota Kai

Willow Nightingale would love the opportunity to face Dakota Kai following the latter’s WWE release. Kai was released from WWE at the start of May and during an interview with Gabby LasSpisa, Nightingale named Kai as one of the talents she would like to face after the releases.

“Obviously, I don’t have any control over something, but selfishly, I was a huge SHIMMER Wrestling fan before I got the chance to wrestle there,” Nightingale said (per Fightful). “Because, as someone who started on the independents and did not have the full self esteem that I do now, I was like, ‘Yeah, doing this prestigious all women’s wrestling company on the indies might be my peak and all that I want to do.’ I was a big fan of a wrestler who went by the name of Evie for years and years and years,” said Willow. “I believe some people might know her now by the name of King Kota, but I know Team Kick with Evie, and I never had the opportunity to wrestle her because, wow.”

Nightingale continued, “She was off somewhere else before I had the opportunity to get to SHIMMER. But I’m rooting for her to land on her feet wherever she goes. Everybody else, I’m rooting for them to land on their feet too, because I know how this business is, but that is what the fan girl inside of me is like, ‘Ooh, that would be fun.'”

Willow Nightingale will be part of the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday.