Willow Nightingale Believes Mercedes Mone Would Fit Well In AEW

Willow Nightingale is a proponent of Mercedes Mone potentially coming to AEW, calling her a great fit for the company. Mone is out of action currently due to injury and Nightingale, who defeated Mone for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at Resurgence, told MuscleManMalcolm that she believes Mone would have a lot to offer AEW.

“If that is what she would want to do and she would want to be part of our team, I would love it,” Nightingale said (per Fightful). “I think she’s undoubtedly an amazing performer. One of the pivotal people in creating women’s wrestling to be in the space that it is today. There is no denying just how prolific she is and the star power she brings. She would be a great fit for our team. The world is her oyster. She’s really proved that going out on her own and finding so much success in New Japan. I do wish her well, I hope she’s healing up good. Whatever she wants to do, she’s got it,” said Willow.