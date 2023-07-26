Willow Nightingale Says She Has A Lot More Freedom on AEW Collision

In an interview with Fightful, Willow Nightingale spoke about her experience with AEW Collision so far and why she prefers it to her AEW Dynamite appearances. Nightingale has had a push on the show, leading to her winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

She said: “Initially, I wasn’t entirely sure of whether I would be a Wednesday person or a Saturday person. While some people did get a feel of what would be their home moving forward with their schedule, I never really received anything like that. I felt I would be going back and forth between both, and I still do think that will be the case from time to time. I have been on the majority of the Collision episodes, so I am seeing that as more of a home moving forward. Initially, it’s like, I’ve wrestled Saturdays my entire life doing indie show. I’m used to this, but wrapping my head about rescheduling how my life is, ‘Alright, we can get this.’ Once I actually did the first show, I had so much fun. The locker room was so relaxed, chilled. It’s a bit of a smaller crew, so with that there is not as much chaos of ‘I need to make sure I’m in the makeup chair,’ and there’s not 500 people competing to be seen by the makeup artist at once or ‘I need to go see the doctor here, but there are a million people at the doctor getting massages.’ There’s a lot more freedom to not have to rush and find space to do whatever your pre-match warmups are. Everyone is chill, and ultimately, we want to have the best show we possibly can. With something new, it’s always great to see so many different people who might come from different backgrounds or different experience levels all put their energy into making one show as successful as possible. Good vibes all around so far. Really enjoying it and it’s all been positive for me.“