Willow Nightingale Officially Signs With AEW

Willow Nightingale is All Elite, having signed a contract with AEW. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, Nightingale defeated Leila Grey, who was a replacement opponent after Penelope Ford was announced as being injured and unable to compete. After the match, Tony Schiavone entered the ring and announced that Nightingale was officially signed to the company.

Nightingale made her AEW debut in May of last year and has appeared on both AEW TV and ROH PPVs. She was with ROH from June of last year up through the company’s hiatus and competed for the Interim ROH Women’s Championship at Supercard of Honor this year.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to celebrate the signing, as you can see below: