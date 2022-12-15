Willow Nightingale on How Much Sasha Banks Has Inspired Her Career

– During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, wrestler Willow Nightingale discussed how much Sasha Banks has inspired her career.

Nightingale said on Sasha Banks (via WrestlingInc.com), “I cannot say enough how much I’ve been inspired by Sasha Banks. Through my indie experience, my indie career, I would watch her hit all these landmark matches, right? So, that was incredibly inspiring. … When I look around at my peers and other women of color, I’m just constantly inspired. I want to see them thrive.”