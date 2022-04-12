Willow Nightingale On Appearing At ROH Supercard Of Honor, Her Future With AEW & ROH

Willow Nightingale had a major appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor, and she discussed the match as well as her AEW and ROH future in a new interview. Nightingale appeared on Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how she came to appear on Supercard of Honor: “It was wild. From the time I started, Ring of Honor was a goal. I had been a fan from the time I started training. Women I admired and appreciate have wrestled here. Sara Del Ray, Daizee Haze really set that groundwork for the honor in women’s wrestling. honoring my craft is something that had been in my head for a long time. When I finally had the opportunity to work for Ring of Honor and Maria Kanellis, it was a dream come true. She really took charge of making sure the women were taken care of and we were being given the time to tell our stories and show the hard work we had been putting in and have the spotlight on us. When things switched over, I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s next,’ just like everyone at home. I was sitting at the table with my boyfriend watching TV when Tony Khan announced he now owns Ring of Honor. ‘I don’t know what this means for me.’ I was waiting to see what was next.

“A couple weeks ahead of Supercard of Honor, he reached out to me and asked me if I wanted to do the show. ‘Obviously, yes, please, thank you. Let’s figure this out.’ When I found out I was wrestling Mercedes, I was like, ‘this could be a career making match.’ That’s a spotlight elevated from what I was doing before. Now, I’m wrestling Mercedes, who in my mind is a big role model. There are things I’m really happy with, there are things I wish I had gone over a little differently, which is how I feel about every match, honestly. At the end of it, I was happy with it. Even being in the ring with Mercedes, is like learning through osmosis.”

On her future in AEW or ROH: “It’s looking positive. I don’t have anything solid that I can tell anyone, but things are looking good. I’ve wrestled there and had nine matches and there were definitely moments on that journey where I was like, ‘what is going on?’ Moments of frustration, but especially the last couple of weeks, I’ve been re-affirmed, ‘trust the process, keep going.’ Stay on this journey folks.”