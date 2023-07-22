Willow Nightingale Comments On Winning Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Willow Nightingale won the 2023 women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on last week’s AEW Collision, and she recently talked about the win. Nightingale spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On winning the tournament: “Every single step of the tournament, I faced someone that I deeply respect, has experience over me, something that I learned and took away from being able to wrestle them. Had I been in this position last year, I would probably walk into a situation like that with a lot of intimidation and fear. This year, I have a lot more self-confidence, more belief in myself and my abilities. I didn’t walk into those matches thinking, ‘Oh my God, what am I doing? These people are going to crush me.’ I was just like, ‘I got it. I can do it. I will walk into this situation the same way I walk into every single thing and that is with a smile on my face and whatever happens will happen.’ It worked out.”

On Martha Hart’s involvement in the show: “She is absolutely a sweetheart. After the show, I had gone and hung out and come back to the hotel, and she was hanging out in the lobby. ‘We have to go say hi to Martha.’ We found ourselves sitting there and talking to her for like an hour, just having a good time. We were like, ‘We have to go to sleep, we all have early flights.’ What a sweetheart. Someone who cares about every single person who has shown appreciation to her and her family, she’ll double it back to you. Even though that was my first time meeting her, it felt very warm and comforting.”