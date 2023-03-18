Willow Nightingale on Wrestlers Needing to be Critical of Themselves

– During a recent edition of the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed the importance of wrestlers having self-awareness and being critical of themselves. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“As performers, we have to be critical of ourselves, and kind of look at ourselves with a lot of self-awareness. For me, I’m kind of in this phase of now [figuring out] what I have to do to perform better, to look better, to do promos better. Like how can I all-around just become a better performer, where everyone sees me as a champion undoubtedly?”