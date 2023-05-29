Willow Nightingale Open To Rematch With Mercedes Mone, Comments On Her Women’s Title Reign

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Willow Nightingale spoke about winning the NJPW STRONG Women’s title at Resurgence where she defeated Mercedes Mone. She also noted that she would be open to giving Mone a rematch when she has healed from her injury.

Willow said: “It’s very heavy. I think people, at this point, are aware that Mercedes is probably going to be out for some time. She’s the only that can tell you how long and exactly what happened. I do hope she gets well and recovers as quickly as possible. If I still have this title by the time she gets back, I would love a rematch. With that being said, I think there are more eyes on me than ever before. I’m someone who is very used to people being on my side and cheering for me. After this championship win, I did see a lot of people saying, ‘You deserve it’ and say ‘it’s about time,’ but there have also been a handful of people who don’t think that I can live up to what being a champion is, especially to this caliber. The championship is on me, they can’t change that, the only thing I can do is step up and prove to them that I am worthy of this title. One of the things that I’m doing is trying to find some time to head to LA and train over at the LA Dojo, look over my schedule and figure out how much training I can do with being on the road on top of what I’m doing. Those are the first steps. I don’t want this to be something where, when they look at the history books, and they see Willow Nightingale as the first NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, I don’t want to see a little asterisk and them being like, ‘she only won because her opponent got hurt and it was an easy victory.’ That’s pro wrestling, that’s how it happens. If you get hurt that day, the fight wasn’t on your side. The fight was on my side that night. The only thing I can do is move forward as champion, wear this title with pride, and do all I can to continue to defend as long as I can.“