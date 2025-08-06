– During a recent interview with The News-Herald, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed re-sign with AEW earlier this year, her goal to become world champion, and more. Below are some highlights:

Willow Nightingale on if she thought about exploring free agency before re-signing with AEW: “The idea of entertaining free agency didn’t even really cross my mind. I mean, obviously, the thought was there because it’s a business at the end of the day, but I am so happy where I am, and I feel like my work here is so far from done. And the things that I love about wrestling the most are afforded to me here. I do get to travel and see the world, wrestle other places, wrestle other people. But, also, I get to be a part of our locker room, and it’s changed and grown since I’ve started there, let alone from the people who were there from day one. Penelope Ford is someone who comes to mind, who was really an OG AEW wrestler, and she was gone for two years with a hip injury. She came back and instantly had as much passion as when she started. She and I don’t see eye-to-eye in the ring. We don’t deal with things the same way. We’ve got different mentalities. But I have to applaud someone who kind of came from a different time, and as the locker room has pushed for more and been hungry to get better, she has done the same, and that is that’s the kind of locker room I want to be a part of.

“You know, who’s just, like, ‘OK, we’re evolving, we’re growing, I’m gonna get with it?’ … We all want each other’s spot. Whoever’s at the top — (AEW women’s world champion) Toni Storm, (TBS champion) Mercedes Moné — we all want to be you. And that’s the company I want to be in. I don’t want to be the best of people who are just happy to be where they are. I want to be the best people who are hungry and trying to make everybody better.”

On feeling she still has a lot left to accomplish in AEW: “Obviously, I have not been the world champion yet, so that is a big one that I would like to accomplish. Even regaining the TBS title and really getting to be the face of TBS, and have a reign that I can accomplish a lot with, would mean so much to me. Last year, I was on the “All In” preshow. This year, I was a part of the first casino gauntlet that the women were able to take part in on pay-per-view. And it was cool to be on the main show and to be a part of that. But I would love to have a championship match on our biggest show of the year. I’d love to main-event a pay-per-view. I would love to see all of the women get more opportunities and tag matches — even the things that may not necessarily be like me, “Willow is the champion,” or me, whatever. If I could help the girls in any way, if I could help the women’s division and also thrive, I would be very satisfied with that.”

Her thoughts on where her current storyline with the Triangle of Madness is going: “That is what I would like to know! I think being the bubbly, kindhearted person that I am, I am always trying to help the good guy. I always want to see the good guy win, which is also why I’m so happy and proud to see Hangman as our champion, because he’s had a rocky road from his start in AEW, his last world championship run to now. I just love to see the good guy win, and I like to see him have overcome all the things that he has — both in the ring and his own personal struggles. He’s a cool, cool guy, and I’m happy to see him win.”

On the current women’s division: “As far as the women’s division, I am just seeing a lot of people come in. They all want to be the best, and I appreciate it and I respect it. But some of these new faces, when we talk about Megan Bayne or Thekla, they’ve just kind of come in and think they can run the whole division. And they’re doing it in a way I’m not super happy about, so we see girls who have really been busting our ass for a long time, standing up for our company, standing up for each other. You know, it’s interesting to see where us butting heads can go. I know things have gotten pretty hardcore for us in the past. I think one of the strong identities of the AEW women’s division is to get a little hardcore, and I’d love to see something like that happen with all of us.”