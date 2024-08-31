Willow Nightingale on Overcoming a Broken Neck Injury

– AEW star Willow Nightingale spoke to Close Up with Renee Paquette before AEW All In and spoke about overcoming a broken neck injury. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Willow Nightingale on her scar from her neck surgery: “I’m a wrestler, at the end of the day like I think our scars, all of the physical ailments that we carry with us are like a part of it, and it’s part of our lore if you will, but I never wanted to shy away from it or hide it because if was a pretty major obstacle for me to get over. That was probably the first time in wrestling where I really did think to myself ‘maybe I should quit.'”

On overcoming the injury: “This very tiny voice in my head was like ‘just keep going, You got this far, you broke your neck, like make it for something.'”