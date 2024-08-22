– AEW star Willow Nightingale spoke to Close Up with Renee Paquette before AEW All In to discuss her upcoming bouts with Kris Statlander. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On facing Kris Statlander: “It’s pretty bittersweet because you always think the biggest moments of my career, ‘Oh, we’re gonna be in front of this crazy crowd in this historic, giant building,’ and you think you’re gonna do it with your friend. Sure, I was envisioning sharing big, special moments with Stat, but not this way. So it is a little disorienting. It’s also…she must have been aware that she had whatever these weird feelings were stirring up, and in her head, she just kind of was playing me along. I don’t really know what happened, but it hurts. I’m a very kind, loving person, and bubbly, and I think that’s what people connect to me for.”

On working through her aggression with their matches at All In and All Out: “I also, at my core, think that violence and aggression is one of our first languages, and it’s a very useful way to express yourself. So I get to live that duality. I can have my personality be how I feel most of the time, how I want to interact with people. But sometimes, that’s not how it goes, and I, in this job, get to find a way to deal with those less-than-savory feelings. I guess I’m in a way that I get to wrestle her because it’s one way for me to work through this, but I don’t know. I don’t know that I have been betrayed by a friend like this ever before in my life. So we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

Willow Nightingale teams with Tomohiro Ishii against Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway this weekend at AEW All In: London 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event will be held on Sunday, August 25 and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Nightingale then faces Statlander one-on-one at AEW All Out 2024, which will be held on Saturday, September 7 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show will also be broadcast live on pay-per-view.