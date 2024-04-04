Willow Nightingale Recalls Being Praised By Zack Sabre Jr. For First ROH Match With Athena

Willow Nightingale had a series of matches last year in ROH that started in March, and she recently looked back at the first of those bouts. Nightingale feuded with the ROH Women’s Champion up to Death Before Dishonor 2023 and she spoke with Chats & Graps about their first bout together and more. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On their first match together in March of 2023: “We were doing the Ring of Honor tapings in Orlando Universal Studios at the time, and we would do like four tapings a day, like four different shows. We do the first show, they’re like ‘alright we’re going to have you cut this promo and challenge Athena for the title’ and I was like ‘oh okay so like I’m wrestling today.'”

On being praised by Zak Sabre Jr. the next day: “Up to that point, that was like my favorite match I’d ever had in my life, and the next day I did a Beyond Wrestling show in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Zack Sabre Jr. was also on that show. He was at the Ring of Honor tapings the night before, and he was like ‘that was the best babyface performance I’ve seen in a long, long time.'”