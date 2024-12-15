wrestling / News
Willow Nightingale Qualifies For International Women’s Cup on AEW Collision, Julia Hart Returns To Attack Jamie Hayter
The qualifying matches for the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty continued, as Willow Nightingale won on AEW Collision. Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter after a Doctor Bomb. Hayter’s troubles continued after that, however, as Julia Hart made her return to AEW to attack with a hammerlock DDT. It was noted on commentary that Hart last appeared for AEW at the Chaffeitz Arena in St. Louis at Dynasty. This is the same venue as tonight’s Collision.
Nightingale joins Athena, as well as wrestlers from STARDOM and CMLL, in the International Women’s Cup. NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty happens at the Tokyo Dome on January 5.
