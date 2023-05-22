wrestling / News

Various News: Willow Nightingale Reacts to Strong Women’s Title Win, Ric Flair Attending Sports Emmys

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Willow Nightingale NJPW Resurgence Image Credit: NJPW

– Willow Nightingale is the first NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, and she reacted to the win in a new video. As reported, Nightingale defeated Mercedes Mone to become the inaugural champion at Sunday’s NJPW Resurgence.

NJPW posted the following video of Nightingale commenting on her win:

– Ric Flair is attending tonight’s Sports Emmy Awards, where Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is nominated for Outstanding Long Documentary. Flair posted to Twitter to hype the ceremony, as you can see below:

