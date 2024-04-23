Willow Nightingale Recalls Getting First AEW Contract, Signing on Full-Time

Willow Nightingale recently reflected on her initial AEW contract and getting signed with the company full time. Nightingale spoke on Talk is Jericho about her early days in AEW and more, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On her initial AEW contract: “For the initial contract that I got, I was put on a per appearance.”

On signing her first full-time AEW Deal: “It [AEW] was honestly just something that was so new and exciting, and it felt like — I mean now we always talk about ‘the feeling,’ ‘the feeling’ being restored, but there really just was this feeling of excitement in the air; for indie wrestlers it was like: there’s more possibility, there’s more doors to open through.”