Willow Nightingale Reflects on Lineage of TBS Title

– During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase on Wrestling, AEW star Willow Nightingale spoke on the lineage of the TBS Championship, including the inaugural TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, who she faced at AEW Battle of the Belts IV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on Jade Cargill and lineage of the TBS Title: “Jade is certainly an intimidating figure. She was our first TBS champion. When I look at the lineage of that title, I really just think about strong women who have kind of found themselves through it, like that was her first big thing that she did in professional wrestling and then Kris beat her, you know have my feelings about Kris but she was a great TBS champion. She was going out there putting on matches week in week out proving how great she was. I think she was a great flag bearer for the women’s division.”

Nightingale on Julia Hart as TBS Champion: “Julia Hart you look at right after that somebody who was really coming into her own who is newer to wrestling, I think only maybe two, three years in. She’s like 29. A champion of this great division, like of all the amazing, talented women we have in the locker room. She’s at the helm of it. And then we had Willow Nightingale and now Mercedes. So I think it has a very strong lineage and for her to be the first and for me to be up against her so much was a great place to be when I was just trying to get visible in AEW.”