Willow Nightingale Reveals Her Goals for 2024

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed some of her goals for the coming year, including winning an AEW title and getting to perform at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium in 2024. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on her goal to win an AEW title: “I still have not held any championship gold in AEW, so that is a big goal for me. I think I would love to return to New Japan, whether that be a show stateside, or to wrestle in Japan again. I think I would love it.”

On wanting to take part in AEW All In: London at Wembley next year: “I think it would be crazy not to mention Wembley she said because we had that show there where we broke records. While I was super proud of the team and I was cheering for everybody the whole way, I watched that on my couch on Long Island, and as much as I love sitting on my couch on Long Island, it does not compare to Wembley Stadium. So that is a big goal for me this coming year to take part in that. Those are really the three things that would bring me the most joy over the next year. If I could accomplish those three, I’d be a happy camper.”